BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 A.M.) – A massive Turkish military convoy entered the Idlib Governorate from the Hatay Province, tonight, opposition activists reported.

According to the Syrian opposition activists, the Turkish military convoy consisted of more than 300 vehicles, including tanks, MLRS launchers, and BMPs.

The Turkish military convoy reportedly entered Syria through the Kafr Losen Crossing; it was heading towards the rebel front-lines in the Idlib and Hama governorates.

Some opposition activists have claimed that the Turkish military was heading to the Idlib Governorate with manpads, which, if true, would mean that they are preparing to down any Syrian warplane flying over their positions.

Turkey appears to not be backing down from the Syrian government forces, despite the fact that the latter is backed by Ankara’s allies: Iran and Russia.

 

Advertisements
Share this article:
  • 881
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  • 2
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    884
    Shares
ALSO READ  Russia sends largest naval fleet ever to Syrian waters
Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

16
Discuss

avatar
3 Comment threads
13 Thread replies
3 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
9 Comment authors
USRDaeshbags-SuxnotonatoRoki Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Peter Wallace
Member
Master
Upvoted
Commenter
Peter Wallace
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

This is going to get real messy soon especially if and when America ,Britain and France poke their unwarranted and unwanted noses in.

Vote Up19Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-09-09 03:19
USR
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
USR
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Don’t worry. Everybody who reads the history knows how every huge mess is ending – with the Russian flag poked in the capitol of the bully country. Believe me, this is not going to be exception…

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-09-09 14:07
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Actually, it was the Soviet flag 😉 And actually, it’s not apparent to many, mostly due to many US MPs and MSM morons and also some idiots in eastern EU countries not having noticed cold war ended in 1991, but in fact, US, EU and Russia interests are the same and so are they at ideology level… They may seem to oppose, it’s not really the case Same thing about the creepy jihadists : they don’t oppose so much as many think, even between Shias and Sunni shithadists : al-Qaeda in Iraq, now better known as ISIS, even trained in… Read more »

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-09-09 15:40
USR
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
USR
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Are you telling me USSR was existing during Napoleon and how everything ended with the French heroes?!? Please, stop with your nonsense jogs…

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-09-09 16:19
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FlorianGeyer
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

And your country,France, has 400,000 migrants camped out in Paris Daeshbag 🙂

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-09-09 16:20
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Peter : since Trump already gave the green light to SDF to help SAA in Idlib/Afrin/al-Bab, it’d be wonderful would EU+USA fought terrorists together with the Russians… All this comedy opposing the east and the west is becoming ridiculous. We’re all in the same camp and those doing shït in Syria, Ira, Afgha, Somalia, etc, have us all in their sights!

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-09-09 15:45
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FlorianGeyer
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Except that the terrorists in Idlib are embedded with NATO Advisers Daeshbag 🙂

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-09-09 16:22
n.md.148
Guest
n.md.148
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

turkey is a zio stooge

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-09-09 03:04
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

That’s why Erdogan backs Hamas together with Khamenei…

Vote Up-9Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-09-09 05:51
USR
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
USR
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Erdogan is playing very very dangerous game. He cannot get over with his support to the terrorists. His stubbornness will kill him soon. USA already wants him dead. Once Putin’s desire is Erdogan to be dead. That’s going to be his last day…

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-09-09 14:15
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I think it’s the contrary! Putin already wants him dead since the 2nd Chechnya war, Trump still hasn’t decided while you forget the Chinese and the EU which both are military speaking twice+ as powerful as Russia and economically way much more. Erdogan will be lucky if he ends in ICP 4 stars prison in the Hague. The question is not if he has a target on his back, he already has. The question is when and how. If it was up to me, it’d had already been done and he wouldn’t be the only one on my list. For… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-09-09 15:22