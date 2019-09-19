DAMASCUS, SYRIA (8:20 P.M.) – Minutes ago, a massive explosion was heard in the eastern suburbs of Damascus, an Al-Masdar field correspondent reported from the area.

According to the field correspondent, the explosion happened near the town of Jaramana near the western axis of the East Ghouta region.

The reason for the explosion is still unknown; however, some early reports indicate that it was a result of a drone attack on the Aqraba area.

It is worth noting that Israel attacked a Hezbollah compound in the Aqraba area earlier this month; this attack resulted in the death of several Hezbollah military personnel.

More details to come…

Homer
Guest
Homer
JESUS IS LORD

Bill
Guest
Bill
Yes, He definitely is.

Sweet Robert
Guest
Sweet Robert
Every knee shall bow and every tongue confess. Aleppo was consecrated to Our Lady of Fatima, May 2017. Peace for Aleppo and Syria. Mary will defeat Satan and minions.

