BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 A.M.) – The Russian and Syrian air forces have launched a massive attack over the Aleppo Governorate this morning, as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) prepares to launch their new offensive around the city.

According to a military source from the Syrian Army’s 4th Armored Division, Russian and SyAAF warplanes are primarily focusing on the southwestern and western outskirts of Aleppo city.

The source said most of the airstrikes have hit the Rashiddeen 3 and 4 suburbs, Kafr Hamra, Layramoun, and Al-Zahra’a (quarter).

He would add that the Syrian Armed Forces are awaiting the green light from their high command to begin their ground assault against the jihadist rebels in several parts of the governorate.

Over the last three weeks, the Syrian Arab Army has been steadily building up their forces inside the Aleppo Governorate. The Syrian Army’s high command has redeployed its elite 42nd Brigade (Ghiath Forces) of the 4th Armored Division to this front in order to lead the operation.

This is expected to be the first major operation in the Aleppo Governorate since the Syrian Army captured the eastern districts of the city in 2016.

