BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 A.M.) – The Russian and Syrian air forces have launched a massive attack over the Aleppo Governorate this morning, as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) prepares to launch their new offensive around the city.
According to a military source from the Syrian Army’s 4th Armored Division, Russian and SyAAF warplanes are primarily focusing on the southwestern and western outskirts of Aleppo city.
The source said most of the airstrikes have hit the Rashiddeen 3 and 4 suburbs, Kafr Hamra, Layramoun, and Al-Zahra’a (quarter).
He would add that the Syrian Armed Forces are awaiting the green light from their high command to begin their ground assault against the jihadist rebels in several parts of the governorate.
Over the last three weeks, the Syrian Arab Army has been steadily building up their forces inside the Aleppo Governorate. The Syrian Army’s high command has redeployed its elite 42nd Brigade (Ghiath Forces) of the 4th Armored Division to this front in order to lead the operation.
This is expected to be the first major operation in the Aleppo Governorate since the Syrian Army captured the eastern districts of the city in 2016.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.