BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – A major Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) and close confidant of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi was killed in a U.S. Coalition operation along the Turkish border, the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Mazloum ‘Abdi announced this evening.

According to ‘Abdi, Abu Al-Hassan Al-Muhajer was killed in a U.S. special operation at the town of ‘Ayn Al-‘Bayda near the border city of Jarabulus in northeast Aleppo.

The details behind the death of Al-Muhajer are still unclear; however, it appears that the U.S. had planned to strike the Islamic State command in two different operations in the past 24 hours.

Al-Muhajer was considered the terrorist group’s spokesperson and a major figure in the terrorist group before his death in the Turkish military controlled zone in northeast Aleppo.

Prior to the death of Al-Muhajer, the U.S. killed the Islamic State founder and leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi in the town of Barisha (northern Idlib) near the Turkish border.

De ser cierto, esto comprueba que Erdogan protegía a los lideres del grupo terrorista de ISIS, entonces por qué Rusia permite que el gobierno Turco siga apoyando a los terroristas?, Jarabulus está bajo dominio Turco ya hace mucho tiempo, está región prácticamente ya fue adoctrinado bajo el esquema terroristas y son futuros potenciales de terror.

2019-10-28 04:43
Absolutely.

2019-10-28 16:02