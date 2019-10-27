BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – A major Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) and close confidant of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi was killed in a U.S. Coalition operation along the Turkish border, the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Mazloum ‘Abdi announced this evening.
According to ‘Abdi, Abu Al-Hassan Al-Muhajer was killed in a U.S. special operation at the town of ‘Ayn Al-‘Bayda near the border city of Jarabulus in northeast Aleppo.
The details behind the death of Al-Muhajer are still unclear; however, it appears that the U.S. had planned to strike the Islamic State command in two different operations in the past 24 hours.
Al-Muhajer was considered the terrorist group’s spokesperson and a major figure in the terrorist group before his death in the Turkish military controlled zone in northeast Aleppo.
Prior to the death of Al-Muhajer, the U.S. killed the Islamic State founder and leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi in the town of Barisha (northern Idlib) near the Turkish border.
