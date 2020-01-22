BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:55 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) spokesperson, Major General Ahmed Al-Mesmari, announced on Wednesday evening that a no-fly-zone has been fully activated over Tripoli.

“The no-fly zone extends from the bottom of Gharyan to the southwest of Tarhuna to the northern beaches of Tripoli, including the Mitiga AIrbase,” Al-Mismari said at his press conference.

He said that “the Mitiga Airport area and the Mitiga Airbase are military areas, and its airspace is prohibited from any aviation, whether civil or military.”

He explained that “any violation of the embargo by the aircraft, whether military or civilian, and whatever its dependency, will be directly destroyed.”

Al-Mismari pointed out that the Turkish aircraft that was shot down today, after taking off from Mitiga Airport, violated the ban and was therefore shot down.

He stressed that the Mitiga Airport has become a staging post for Turkish forces to target Libyan Army gatherings.

Al-Mesmari also revealed that a number of ISIS fighters had penetrated to the south with the help of Turkish intelligence.

Earlier, the Libyan Army announced that a Turkish plane was shot down after taking off from the Mitiga Air Force Base, indicating that it was trying to raid its military sites in Tripoli.

