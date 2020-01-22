BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:55 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) spokesperson, Major General Ahmed Al-Mesmari, announced on Wednesday evening that a no-fly-zone has been fully activated over Tripoli.
“The no-fly zone extends from the bottom of Gharyan to the southwest of Tarhuna to the northern beaches of Tripoli, including the Mitiga AIrbase,” Al-Mismari said at his press conference.
He said that “the Mitiga Airport area and the Mitiga Airbase are military areas, and its airspace is prohibited from any aviation, whether civil or military.”
He explained that “any violation of the embargo by the aircraft, whether military or civilian, and whatever its dependency, will be directly destroyed.”
Al-Mismari pointed out that the Turkish aircraft that was shot down today, after taking off from Mitiga Airport, violated the ban and was therefore shot down.
He stressed that the Mitiga Airport has become a staging post for Turkish forces to target Libyan Army gatherings.
Al-Mesmari also revealed that a number of ISIS fighters had penetrated to the south with the help of Turkish intelligence.
Earlier, the Libyan Army announced that a Turkish plane was shot down after taking off from the Mitiga Air Force Base, indicating that it was trying to raid its military sites in Tripoli.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.