BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – Lebanon has announced the formation of a new government that will be led by caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

According to the Prime Minister, the new government includes Minister of Defense Zeina ‘Akkar, Minister of Foreign Affairs Nassif Hatti, Minister of Finance Ghazi Wazneh and Minister of Interior Mohammad Fahmi.

“Much has been said in my mandate and I decided to remain silent in the face of accusations because I want to work and not argue. I armed myself with the constitution and with a different approach and specific criteria in choosing ministers,” Diab said.

“I salute the uprising that pushed us towards this path. Lebanon won an this government expresses the aspirations of the protesters over the area and country. We will work to fulfill your demands,” he continued.

“The scenes that we saw during the past few days were painful and what is important now is to maintain stability and support the Lebanese Army and security forces,” Diab asserted.

The new premier said his government will promote a new election law that will enforce national cohesion and fulfill the desires of the protesters.

“We have the capabilities to continue. We have our wealth. We will protect it and defend our right to it by all means,” he added.

