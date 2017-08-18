BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:50 P.M.) – Faylaq Al-Rahman has accepted terms to join the de-escalation agreement in the eastern suburbs of Damascus, Friday, after successful negotiations with the Russian reconciliation committee.

The de-escalation agreement will include all areas of the East Ghouta region that have a Faylaq Al-Rahman presence; however, it will not include any site that the Al-Qaeda linked Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militants are occupying.

This is an important part of the agreement because Faylaq Al-Rahman is embedded with Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in the East Ghouta; specifically, they share trenches in the strategic suburb of Jobar.

Al-Masdar reached out to a Syrian military source in Damascus for further information about the de-escalation agreement in the East Ghouta.

The source confirmed that all fronts with Faylaq Al-Rahman will be a ceasefire zone, except for any area with a Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham presence.

