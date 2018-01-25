Rate Article (5 / 1)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:07 P.M.) – The official Kurdish administrative bureaucracy that runs Syria’s Afrin region has called on the government in Damascus to protect the region and its people from the ongoing assault against it by Turkey-led forces.

Moments ago, the Afrin Self-Administration Office (a regional extension of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party) posted a statement (seen below) officially calling on the Syrian government to fulfill its duty to protect the region – a part of sovereign Syrian soil – from Turkish invasion by deploying its military.

The statement did make the effort to point out that Kurdish forces had protected Afrin from terrorists and invaders for the last six years and that they would continue to do so even once the Syrian Armed Forces stepped in.

A key part of the statement reads:

“We call out for the Syrian government to protect Afrin and Syria’s borders by deploying the Syrian Armed Forces to protect Afrin borders.”

 

Andrew Illingworth

Exactly as I predicted. And we can probably expect an alliance to expel the Euphrates Shit Turkish proxies from the Azaz, Jarablus al-Bab triangle. Note that Germany just asked NATO to hold immediate meeting over Afrin. Germany also stops exporting weapons to Turkey. If TAF bombs US militaries in Manbij, it might become very grim for Turkey… Deputy PM Bozdağ: The US should stop supporting YPG militants, review its forces on the ground if it wants to avoid possible clash with Turkey during its anti-terror operations in Syria => Won't happen! Turkish Foreign Minister: We will not attack the forces… Read more »
Civil society in most , if not all European countries will not sanction any NATO wars in Syria, I am sure. The NATO Training Cadres have quietly trained both the SDF and the FSA for years , which I find amusing BUT EU Civil Society would not when confronted by reality. "Moreover, the files about Erdogan cronies backing terrorist groups and not only in Syria are millions in numbers!" You omit Daeshbag, that the USA has been heavily involved in training and arming terrorists in Syria and Iraq, to name just two of the US Terror Regime Change wars.
