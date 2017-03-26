DAMASCUS, SYRIA (10:20 P.M.) – Moments ago, the Kurdish-led ‘Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) managed to wrestle full control over Tabqa Airbase after a 24-hour long battle with ISIS insurgents.

An Arab contingent of the SDF reported the airbase fully liberated yesterday; however, clashes persisted at Tabqa Airbase throughout Sunday before the Islamic State finally pulled the plug, withdrawing its forces northwards to Tabqa city.

In addition, the US-backed SDF also liberated the desert villages of Abu Rashid and Al-Ajil on the perimeter of Tabqa Airbase.

Kurdish forces are now set to encircle Tabqa city with overwhelming US air support. Meanwhile, ISIS claims US sorties are on the verge of destroying the adjacent Tabqa Dam.

Subsequently, the People’s Protection Units (YPG) celebrated the victory in traditional Kurdish manner by dancing inside the newly liberated airbase.

Some 200 Syrian soldiers surrendered to ISIS at Tabqa Airbase in August 2014 after running out of ammunition. Shortly after, ISIS marched the prisoners or war through the Raqqa desert and executed them all at point-blank range.