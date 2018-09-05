DAMASCUS, SYRIA (5: 20 P.M.,) – Two homegrown rockets exploded in Slinfah town in northeast Latakia as a result of a rocket attack launched by jihadi rebels in neighboring Idlib.

Jihadi groups in Idlib said they shelled the town in retaliation of the intense airstrikes conducted yesterday by Russian fighter jets against rebel positions in Jisr al-Shughur.

The Russian aerial bombardment came to avenge the repeated drone attacks against its forces in Hmeimim air base.

The coastal base has been frequently assaulted by armed drones operated by jihadi groups in Idlib and northern Hama.

Zen Adra | AMN
The US Coalition of Terror is only doing what it is trained to do. Murdering civilians in the Name of US Democratic Values. " Agree with the US or we kill you ".

only cowardly zio morons will target such areas – elimination guaranteed after this

Joos and their slaves love killing of civilians. They just love it.

