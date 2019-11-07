BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels announced this afternoon that their forces managed to shoot down a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) chopper in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate.

According to their claims, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham downed the Syrian Army chopper during the latter’s attack on the key town of Kabani in northeastern Latakia.

Al-Masdar is awaiting a reply from the Syrian military in order to verify the authenticity of these claims by the jihadist rebels.

If true, this will be the first Syrian Army chopper that has been downed in northeast Latakia this year.

