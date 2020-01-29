BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels launched a powerful counter-attack this evening to retake all of the areas they lost to the Syrian Republican Guard forces earlier in the day.

Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkish-backed National Liberation Forces (NLF), the militant forces stormed the Syrian military’s positions in southern Aleppo after regrouping near the Aleppo-Idlib Highway (M-5).

According to reports from this front, the militants were able to reclaim Khan Touman and several other points in southern Aleppo following a fierce battle with the Syrian Republican Guard’s Division 30.

The reports specified that clashes are still ongoing between the Syrian military and jihadist rebels; however, the latter is still on the move and capturing points around Khan Touman.

