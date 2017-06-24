BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, alongside Jaysh Al-Tawhid, launched a major offensive in the Golan Heights, today, targeting the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions near their stronghold of Ba’ath City.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies began the offensive by attacking the Syrian Army’s defenses from their own positions at nearby Al-Hamidiyah and Al-Samdaniyah Al-Gharbiyah.

According to a military source, intense clashes are ongoing near Ba’ath City, as the jihadist rebels try to break-through the Syrian Army’s front-lines defenses.

The source added that the Syrian Air Force is high alert due to the Israeli military’s presence in the Golan Heights.

Syrian military intelligence officers believe Israel is coordinating this offensive in the Golan Heights and will not hesitate to shoot down government airplanes.