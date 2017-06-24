BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, alongside Jaysh Al-Tawhid, launched a major offensive in the Golan Heights, today, targeting the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions near their stronghold of Ba’ath City.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies began the offensive by attacking the Syrian Army’s defenses from their own positions at nearby Al-Hamidiyah and Al-Samdaniyah Al-Gharbiyah.

According to a military source, intense clashes are ongoing near Ba’ath City, as the jihadist rebels try to break-through the Syrian Army’s front-lines defenses.

The source added that the Syrian Air Force is high alert due to the Israeli military’s presence in the Golan Heights.

Syrian military intelligence officers believe Israel is coordinating this offensive in the Golan Heights and will not hesitate to shoot down government airplanes.

5 COMMENTS

  1. “Syrian military intelligence officers believe Israel is coordinating this offensive in the Golan Heights and will not hesitate to shoot down government airplanes.”

    This shows the US-Saudi-Israel alliance is getting desperate. I just hope the Russians are close by to defend the Syrians. Trump would support the Israelis.

  2. This follows a UN report that the contacts and co-ordination between the Zionist regime and the terrorists on the Golan Heights near the UN buffer zone had intensified. Therefore the title should read: Israel launches a massive aggression against Syrian government troops on the Syrian side of the Golan. Syria should ask Russia for help at this point though I’m not convinced it would help. Nonetheless, Syrian aircraft should engage to defeat the Israeli al-Qaida terrorists.

  3. THIS IS SYRIA’S SOVEREIGN AIRSPACE. THE SYRIAN AIR FORCE SHOULD IMMEDIATELY ENTER INTO OPERATION TO WIPE OUT THIS THREAT. AFTER ALL RUSSIA SAID THAT ALL FLYING OBJECTS TO THE WEST OF THE EUPHRATES WILL BE CONSIDERED LEGITIMATE TARGETS. SO GO SYRIA. IT IS YOUR RIGHT TO DEFEND YOURSELF AND NO ONE CAN STOP YOU FROM DEFENDING EVERY INCH OF YOUR OWN SOVEREIGN MOTHERLAND LAND.

  4. It is naturally for the satanic regime in IsraHELL to behave like this as they are showing the sign of defeat. All the satanic agendas for the middle east has been destroyed, so Israhell is paranoid.