BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – The jihadist rebels launched a big offensive in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate this morning, a source from the Syrian Army told Al-Masdar News.

Led by the Rouse the Believers, the jihadist rebels stormed the Syrian Arab Army’s positions at the Tal Maraq axis near the front-line town of ‘Atshan.

According to the Syrian Army source, intense firefights are taking place at the Tal Maraq axis at this time; however, not advances have been made by the jihadist rebels.

Tuesday’s offensive by Rouse the Believers marks the first time since they lost both Khan Sheikhoun and their northern Hama pocket that they have launched an attack like this in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

While the jihadist rebels attempt to advance in southern Idlib, the Syrian Arab Army is preparing to launch the second phase of their northwestern Syria offensive.

This next phase of the Syrian Army offensive will target both the town of Ta’manah and the Al-Ghaab Plain.

