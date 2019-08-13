BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:05 A.M.) – For the third night in a row, the jihadist rebels along the Latakia-Idlib axis have fired grad missiles at Russia’s Hmeimim Airport near the coastal city of Jableh.

According to a military source in the area, the Russian air defense sirens went off once the jihadist rockets approached the Hmeimim Airport.

The source added that the Russian air defenses once again intercepted all of the militant missiles before they could hit the Hmeimim Airport this evening.

The jihadist rebels attempted the same attack on the Hmeimim Airport last night, but were unsuccessful after the Russian air defenses intercepted all of their projectiles.

Since the Syrian Army restarted their offensive in the Idlib Governorate, the jihadist rebels have attempted to attack the Hmeimim Airport on four separate occasions, with three of them coming in the last 72 hours.

The Hmeimim Airport is the main base for the Russian military in Syria and it is home to most of their aircraft inside the country.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Russian warships hit Utes system missiles during naval drills: video

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Noble Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Se espera una respuesta agresiva de parte de Rusia para arrasar a los terroristas.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-14 02:05