BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:05 A.M.) – For the third night in a row, the jihadist rebels along the Latakia-Idlib axis have fired grad missiles at Russia’s Hmeimim Airport near the coastal city of Jableh.
According to a military source in the area, the Russian air defense sirens went off once the jihadist rockets approached the Hmeimim Airport.
The source added that the Russian air defenses once again intercepted all of the militant missiles before they could hit the Hmeimim Airport this evening.
The jihadist rebels attempted the same attack on the Hmeimim Airport last night, but were unsuccessful after the Russian air defenses intercepted all of their projectiles.
Since the Syrian Army restarted their offensive in the Idlib Governorate, the jihadist rebels have attempted to attack the Hmeimim Airport on four separate occasions, with three of them coming in the last 72 hours.
The Hmeimim Airport is the main base for the Russian military in Syria and it is home to most of their aircraft inside the country.
