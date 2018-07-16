BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has captured the most important hilltop in Daraa, following a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels this morning.

Led by their Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army began the day by capturing the small town of Al-Tayhah near the jihadist stronghold of Kafr Nasej.

Not long after seizing Al-Tayhah, the Syrian Army shifted their attention to the large hilltop of Tal Harrah near the Al-Quneitra provincial border.

The Syrian Arab Army reportedly blew past the jihadist defenses, seizing the entire hilltop from the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies.

Following the capture of Tal Al-Harrah, the Syrian Army attacked the large hilltop of Tal Al-Ahmar.

The Syrian Army would take control of Tal Al-Ahmar after a short confrontation with the jihadist rebels.

With both Tal Al-Harrah and Tal Al-Ahmar lost, the jihadist rebels have ultimately lost the battle in western Daraa.

The Syrian Army will now shift their attention to the group of towns located within the Daraa Triangle that are still controlled by the jihadist rebels, including Kafr Nasej.

However, the likelihood of the rebels holding Kafr Nasej or any other town in the Daraa Triangle is very unlikely.

Advertisements