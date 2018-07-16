BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has captured the most important hilltop in Daraa, following a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels this morning.
Led by their Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army began the day by capturing the small town of Al-Tayhah near the jihadist stronghold of Kafr Nasej.
Not long after seizing Al-Tayhah, the Syrian Army shifted their attention to the large hilltop of Tal Harrah near the Al-Quneitra provincial border.
The Syrian Arab Army reportedly blew past the jihadist defenses, seizing the entire hilltop from the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies.
Following the capture of Tal Al-Harrah, the Syrian Army attacked the large hilltop of Tal Al-Ahmar.
The Syrian Army would take control of Tal Al-Ahmar after a short confrontation with the jihadist rebels.
With both Tal Al-Harrah and Tal Al-Ahmar lost, the jihadist rebels have ultimately lost the battle in western Daraa.
The Syrian Army will now shift their attention to the group of towns located within the Daraa Triangle that are still controlled by the jihadist rebels, including Kafr Nasej.
However, the likelihood of the rebels holding Kafr Nasej or any other town in the Daraa Triangle is very unlikely.
216
- 216Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.