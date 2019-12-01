BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – For the second time tonight, the jihadist rebels attempted to attack a base belonging to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in northwestern Syria.

According to a military report in the Hama Governorate, a jihadist drone attempted to attack the Abu Dhuhour Military Airport, which is currently under the control of the Syrian and Russian forces.

The military report said the assault drone, which attacked the airport’s northeastern perimeter, was eventually shot down by the joint Russian-Syrian air defenses at this installation in southeastern Idlib.

No casualties were reported by the Syrian military.

The Abu Dhuhour Military Airport was retaken by the Syrian Arab Army during their southeastern Idlib campaign in 2018; it has since become the primary base used by the Russian and Syrian armed forces in this part of governorate.

This latest attack by the jihadist rebels comes just a few hours after they attempted to bomb the Hama Military Airport, which is located just south of the Idlib Governorate’s border.

