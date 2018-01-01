BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:52 A.M.) – Al-Qaeda and Muslim Brotherhood affiliated jihadist factions operating in eastern Damascus have managed to cut-off a key base held by the Syrian Arab Army in the capital city’s district of Harasta amid a now three-day long offensive that has seen both side trade heavy blows.

Several hours ago, opposition and militant-linked sources began to report that combined forces of the Al-Qaeda-linked Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly called Jabhat al-Nusra) terrorist group and Syrian Muslim Brotherhood affiliate Ahrar al-Sham cut-off government troops inside a key military vehicle depot held by the army.

Al-Masdar News reached out to a source in the Syrian Arab Army who confirmed that jihadist fighters had managed to make a big advance to the northwest of the military vehicle base cutting off the main line by which reinforcements and supplies are transferred to the defenders of the installation.

According to reports, additional units of the Syrian Arab Army and pro-government paramilitaries are being pulled out of the strategic reserve and rushed to the Harasta front to drive back jihadist militias.

Updates to follow.