BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The jihadist alliance dubbed Jabhat Tahrir Souriya scored an imperative advance in southwest Aleppo, today, after a fierce battle with their former ally Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
According to pro-opposition activists, Jabhat Tahrir Souriya captured the strategic 46th Regiment base in southwest Aleppo this morning, forcing Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham to retreat further south towards the Idlib Governorate border.
The loss of the 46th Regiment base to Jabhat Tahrir Souriya marks the second time in the last 24 hours that Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham has lost an important site to the former.
Previously, Jabhat Tahrir Souriya expelled Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham from the key town of Daret ‘Izza in west Aleppo after a short battle.
Jabhat Tahrir Souriya is a jihadist coalition that was formed when Ahrar Al-Sham and Nouriddeen Al-Zinki joined forces in northern Syria this month.
Since their formation, Jabhat Tahrir Souriya has seized many important localities in northern Syria, including Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, Daret ‘Izza, and Ariha.
78 16
- 94Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.