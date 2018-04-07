BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 A.M.) – The political official of Jaysh Al-Islam told Al-Hadath TV on Friday that his organization is not looking to close the door on peace negotiations in the East Ghouta town of Douma.
“We don’t want to close the door that can lead to sparing the blood of civilians and reaching a peaceful situation,” Alloush stated, as quoted by Reuters.
Alloush added that his organization was not behind the attack on Damascus that killed at least one civilian and wounded 16 others.
On Friday, the Syrian Arab Army launched a powerful ground and air assault on Douma, seizing several points near the town’s orchards.
