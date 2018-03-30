BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:04 P.M.) – In an official statement released less than an hour ago, Jaysh al-Islam denied that an agreement had been reached with Russian mediators for the evacuation of the group’s besieged forces in the city of Douma, located in Damascus East Ghouta region.
The militant faction’s spokesman Hamza Biraqdar insisted that Jaysh al-Islam is against the idea of evacuation from Douma.
On the other hand, it appears that the statement by Jaysh al-Islam has not Jaysh al-Islam denied that some agreement may have very recently been reached.
Although not confirmed in any way, it is possible that Jaysh al-Islam forces in Douma may be seeking a reconciliation deal with the Syrian government. If this is the case then it is not clear what conditions the group will demand.
Update to follow.
31
- 31Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.