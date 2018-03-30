BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:04 P.M.) – In an official statement released less than an hour ago, Jaysh al-Islam denied that an agreement had been reached with Russian mediators for the evacuation of the group’s besieged forces in the city of Douma, located in Damascus East Ghouta region.

The militant faction’s spokesman Hamza Biraqdar insisted that Jaysh al-Islam is against the idea of evacuation from Douma.

On the other hand, it appears that the statement by Jaysh al-Islam has not Jaysh al-Islam denied that some agreement may have very recently been reached.

Although not confirmed in any way, it is possible that Jaysh al-Islam forces in Douma may be seeking a reconciliation deal with the Syrian government. If this is the case then it is not clear what conditions the group will demand.

Update to follow.