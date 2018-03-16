BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 P.M.) – Minutes ago, Jaysh Al-Islam published a statement claiming that their forces struck a Syrian Army chopper over the East Ghouta region of Damascus.

According to the statement, Jaysh Al-Islam fighters fired an anti-aircraft missile from their OSA system, scoring a direct hit on the Syrian Army chopper.

However, the Jaysh Al-Islam statement did not clarify whether or not the Syrian Army chopper went down – the Syrian military has not confirmed corroborated these claims.

The OSA surface-to-air system was captured by Jaysh Al-Islam in 2013, when their forces managed to capture a Syrian Air Defense base in the East Ghouta.

More details to come…