BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:50 A.M) – Jaysh Al-Islam announced tonight that they have reached a preliminary agreement with the Russian Reconciliation Center that would allow for the latter to transport their critical wounded fighters to northern Syria.

Based on the details of the agreement, Jaysh Al-Islam will allow Russia to transport their wounded fighters to Idlib in exchange for an extended ceasefire inside the town of Douma.

According to a military source in Damascus, a full agreement is expected to be announced in the next 48 hours.

The source added that Jaysh Al-Islam is close to accepting all of the Syrian military’s terms, including their departure from Douma to northern Syria.

Share this article:
  • 48
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    48
    Shares
ALSO READ  Developing: Hundreds of hardline jihadists leave east Damascus stronghold for Idlib amid new evacuation wave - details
Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Discuss

2 Comments on "Breaking: Jaysh Al-Islam announces preliminary agreement with Russia in Douma"

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Ivan
Guest
Ivan
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

So basically JAI get’s to evacuate their wounded terrorist scum while also getting a “ceasefire” that actually also benefits them since they are currently the weaker side in this theater. Doesn’t sound like a good deal for Syria to me.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
Translate
01/04/2018 02:16
JerryDrakeJr
Guest
JerryDrakeJr
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

It’s fine. You have to give up a little bit of the strings from time to time.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
01/04/2018 03:07