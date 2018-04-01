BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:50 A.M) – Jaysh Al-Islam announced tonight that they have reached a preliminary agreement with the Russian Reconciliation Center that would allow for the latter to transport their critical wounded fighters to northern Syria.
Based on the details of the agreement, Jaysh Al-Islam will allow Russia to transport their wounded fighters to Idlib in exchange for an extended ceasefire inside the town of Douma.
According to a military source in Damascus, a full agreement is expected to be announced in the next 48 hours.
The source added that Jaysh Al-Islam is close to accepting all of the Syrian military’s terms, including their departure from Douma to northern Syria.
