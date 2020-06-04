BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) air defenses confronted suspected Israeli missiles that were fired from Lebanon towards the city of Masyaf in the Hama countryside this evening.

According to a military source near the scene, the Syrian air defenses confronted the missiles that were targeting the scientific research lab near the city of Masyaf this evening.

The source said that some of the missiles managed to hit the building, causing a big explosion in the Masyaf countryside.

لحظة اسقاط أحد الصواريخ الإسرائيلية فوق مصياف بريف حماة The moment an Israeli missile was shot down over Masyaf in Hama countryside pic.twitter.com/buzGvNtw1B — Yusha Yuseef 🇸🇾 (@MIG29_) June 4, 2020

As of now, the extent of the damage is unknown and the total number of causalities has not been confirmed.

The source did however point out that the entire building was not destroyed and he doubted that there were many casualties as a result of the attack.

This is the second time in the last two years that the Israeli military has targeted this research facility in the Hama country.

