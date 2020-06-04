BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) air defenses confronted suspected Israeli missiles that were fired from Lebanon towards the city of Masyaf in the Hama countryside this evening.
According to a military source near the scene, the Syrian air defenses confronted the missiles that were targeting the scientific research lab near the city of Masyaf this evening.
The source said that some of the missiles managed to hit the building, causing a big explosion in the Masyaf countryside.
لحظة اسقاط أحد الصواريخ الإسرائيلية فوق مصياف بريف حماة
The moment an Israeli missile was shot down over Masyaf in Hama countryside pic.twitter.com/buzGvNtw1B
— Yusha Yuseef 🇸🇾 (@MIG29_) June 4, 2020
As of now, the extent of the damage is unknown and the total number of causalities has not been confirmed.
The source did however point out that the entire building was not destroyed and he doubted that there were many casualties as a result of the attack.
This is the second time in the last two years that the Israeli military has targeted this research facility in the Hama country.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.