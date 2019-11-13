BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – Saraya Al-Quds of the Islamic Jihad (PIJ) unleashed a new wave of rockets towards the Israeli settlements near the Gaza Strip this evening.

According to reports from the region, the Islamic Jihad forces fired several rockets towards the Israeli city of Ashdod, which is located just south of Tel Aviv and north of Gaza.

This new attack by the Islamic Jihad comes after a fierce exchange of hostilities between their forces and the Israeli military along the Gaza axis.