BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:05 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) elite Tiger Forces have made yet another huge advance across the southern countryside of Raqqa Governorate.

Thus far today, the Tiger Forces have liberated the town of al-Ramiylan, the al-Ramiylan dam, some fifteen oil and water wells 10 kilometers to the east of Dabiysan as well as the  Number 1 and Number 2 Dabiysan pumping stations.

Just as with the distance of the advance, the battle statistics related to today’s operation are equally exceptional. According to military sources exclusive to Al-Masdar News, the Tiger Forces destroyed seven car bombs, one tank and four Toyota pickups belonging to the ISIS terrorist group.

This latest advance comes amid what appears to be a general collapse of ISIS forces throughout the region despite an offensive by the terrorist group against Republican Guard units at the town of Resafa earlier today which reports now say was successfully repelled.

