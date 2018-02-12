BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:34 A.M.) – Islamic State forces have seized a key stronghold town from Syrian rebel militias amid an ongoing offensive by the terrorist group throughout the southeastern countryside of Idlib province.
After three days of savage clashes between ISIS and rival militant groups on a number of different axes across southeast Idlib, Islamic State fighters – currently on the offensive – have achieved a major breakthrough.
According to emerging reports, ISIS has captured Khuwayn, a strategic fortress town that commands multiple rural roads throughout southeast Idlib.
Moreover, ISIS is also said to have captured the village of Ard az-Zurzur (just northeast of Khuwayn by about one kilometer).
The capture of Khuwayn by ISIS, if true, gives the terrorist group its first major stronghold in southeast Idlib from which it can consolidate its presence and launch future attacks.
At the present time, Islamic State forces are also attacking Syrian rebels at another junction stronghold town further northeast called Umm Khalakhil, already taking control of parts of it.
61
- 61Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.