BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:34 A.M.) – Islamic State forces have seized a key stronghold town from Syrian rebel militias amid an ongoing offensive by the terrorist group throughout the southeastern countryside of Idlib province.

After three days of savage clashes between ISIS and rival militant groups on a number of different axes across southeast Idlib, Islamic State fighters – currently on the offensive – have achieved a major breakthrough.

According to emerging reports, ISIS has captured Khuwayn, a strategic fortress town that commands multiple rural roads throughout southeast Idlib.

Moreover, ISIS is also said to have captured the village of Ard az-Zurzur (just northeast of Khuwayn by about one kilometer).

The capture of Khuwayn by ISIS, if true, gives the terrorist group its first major stronghold in southeast Idlib from which it can consolidate its presence and launch future attacks.

At the present time, Islamic State forces are also attacking Syrian rebels at another junction stronghold town further northeast called Umm Khalakhil, already taking control of parts of it.