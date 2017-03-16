DAMASCUS, SYRIA (0:15 P.M.) – ISIS will not recapture Palmyra any time soon after the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) officially secured all high points around the ancient city.
Pushing north of Palmyra, Syrian government forces reportedly managed to wrestle control of the mountain known as Jabal Mazar after intense clashes with ISIS militants overnight. In addition, the SAA also seized the adjacent Hajjana Storage Base.
Effectively, the Islamic State no longer holds fire control over Palmyra city which it had used to bombard the city and its airbase over the past week.
Meanwhile, skirmishes continued east of Palmyra at the contested Al-Talilah crossroad en route to the ISIS-held town of Arak and T3 Airbase.
I hope SAA will also seize the mountains in the north area. Nobody in the back.
Mt As Safra, Ubayrah… and then Saher gaz field or link with Ithriya from the north.
It’s coming. And sincerely, we’d all prefer the roaches being dealt locally than requiring some NATO intervention.
Well done SAA. Lets not be over confident though and let’s not repeat the december mistakes. The work is not over in Palmyra, yet…