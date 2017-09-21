DAMASCUS, SYRIA (9:10 P.M.) – Moments ago, Islamic State commanders reached an agreement with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) to evacuate all their fighters from the last stretch of ISIS-held territory in Hama province.

According to Al-Masdar News correspondent Ibrahim Joudeh, jihadist militants have already begun to leave the villages and towns of Soha, Abu Hubailat, Akash, Al-Barghouthyah and Umm Mil, all located along the M-45 highway in the southeastern countryside of Hama.

The military source added that around 1,000 ISIS militants and family members were to be transferred from Hama to Deir Ezzor in a deal signed by the SAA on Thursday evening.

The evacuation is expected to reach a conclusion before the end of the week, Ibrahim Joudeh added. The ISIS-held villages in central Homs are also expected to be handed over shortly.