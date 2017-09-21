DAMASCUS, SYRIA (9:10 P.M.) – Moments ago, Islamic State commanders reached an agreement with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) to evacuate all their fighters from the last stretch of ISIS-held territory in Hama province.

According to Al-Masdar News correspondent Ibrahim Joudeh, jihadist militants have already begun to leave the villages and towns of Soha, Abu Hubailat, Akash, Al-Barghouthyah and Umm Mil, all located along the M-45 highway in the southeastern countryside of Hama.

The military source added that around 1,000 ISIS militants and family members were to be transferred from Hama to Deir Ezzor in a deal signed by the SAA on Thursday evening.

The evacuation is expected to reach a conclusion before the end of the week, Ibrahim Joudeh added. The ISIS-held villages in central Homs are also expected to be handed over shortly.

Share this article:
  •  
  • 164
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    165
    Shares
ALSO READ  Powerful jihadist faction joins Al-Qaeda offensive against Syrian Army in north Hama
Chris Tomson
Student currently living in Denmark. Special focus on news from Syria, MENA map-making and strategical military analysis.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss

1 Comment on "Breaking: ISIS agrees to surrender all its territory in rural Hama to the Syrian Army"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
qalam
Guest
qalam
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I’m not clairvoyant but I see another Daesh convoy bombing comming

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
Translate
21/09/2017 22:11
wpDiscuz