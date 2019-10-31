Iraq’s Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi has agreed to resign amid violent protests that spread across the country. The announcement was made Thursday by Iraqi President Barham Salih during a press conference.
However, Salih clarified that the Prime Minister agreed to submit his resignation to the position but on the condition that the country’s parties agree on an alternative to avoid a power vacuum. In addition, the Iraqi head of state said that new elections can only be held under a new electoral law.
The violence that has shaken Iraq for a week, with anti-government protests across the country, has already left a hundred dead and 5,500 wounded, according to Bayati, a member of the High Commission on Human Rights in Iraq, via Twitter .
