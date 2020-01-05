Iraq’s caretaker PM has asked the parliament to take measures to remove foreign troops from the county in the wake of a US targeted assassination of a top Iranian general and a commander of Iraqi militia.
Speaking at an emergency parliament session on Sunday, Adil Abdul Mahdi said the American side notified the Iraqi military about the planned airstrike minutes before it was carried out. He stressed that his government denied Washington permission to continue with the operation.
Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Force, were killed by a drone strike as their convoy was leaving Baghdad International Airport on Friday morning.
The interim prime minister said after the incident that it was clear it was in the interest of both the US and Iraq to end the presence of foreign forces on Iraqi soil.
Source: RT
