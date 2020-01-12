BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – Minutes ago, an Iraqi military base that hosts the U.S. contractors was the target of several missiles that were fired by unknown entity.

According to preliminary reports, at least eight rockets struck the Al-Balad Airbase, resulting in the hospitalization of four Iraqi soldiers who were at the installation.

No further details have been released at this time.

The Al-Balad Base is located inside Iraq’s Salaheddine Governorate, which is north of Baghdad.

