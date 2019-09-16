Iranian authorities have seized a foreign oil tanker which was ‘smuggling fuel’ in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the ship was carrying 250,000 liters of diesel smuggled from Hormozgan Province in southern Iran.

“The ship was seized nearly 20 miles to the east of Greater Tunb with 11 seamen onboard while heading to the Arab United Emirate”, general Ali Azmaei of the IRGC stated.

