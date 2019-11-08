BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Iranian Army announced on Friday that their air defense forces shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that entered its airspace.

According to the report, the drone entered Iranian airspace from the Islamic Republic’s southwestern border; it would be immediately shot down by their air defense forces.

The army’s report said the Iranian military used their Mersad mid-range air defense system to shoot down the drone over the Mahshar Province in the southwestern region of Iran.

They did not specify who the drone belonged to.

