BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Iranian Army announced on Friday that their air defense forces shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that entered its airspace.
According to the report, the drone entered Iranian airspace from the Islamic Republic’s southwestern border; it would be immediately shot down by their air defense forces.
The army’s report said the Iranian military used their Mersad mid-range air defense system to shoot down the drone over the Mahshar Province in the southwestern region of Iran.
They did not specify who the drone belonged to.
Advertisements
Share this article:
ALSO READ Netanyahu says Iran is producing cruise missile capable of hitting any target in Middle East
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.