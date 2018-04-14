BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 A.M.) – The Islamic Republic of Iran has issued a statement this morning that condemned U.S. Coalition’s attack on Syria.

Iran warned of ‘regional consequences’ as a result of this attack, which targeted several government installations across Syria.

No further details were released.

Earlier this morning, a coalition of countries, led by the U.S., launched a powerful attack that primarily targeted the Syrian government’s positions in the Homs and Damascus governorates.