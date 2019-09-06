BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – For the second night in a row, an intense firefight broke out between the Turkish-backed militants and Kurdish-led forces in the Aleppo countryside.

According to reports from northern Syria, a fierce clash broke out between the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front and Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) west of the strategic town of ‘Azaz in northern Aleppo.

No casualties or advances have been reported by either side.

On Thursday evening, a similar firefight took place between the NLF and YPG; it would end with both sides ceasing hostilities during the wee hours of the morning.

Despite the recent implementation of the safe zone agreement in northern Syria, there has been little peace between the Turkish-backed rebels and YPG in the Aleppo Governorate.

The Turkish authorities consider the YPG and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to be terrorist entities that are offshoots of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

The Turkish military and PKK were involved in a long war that eventually ended towards the end of the 20th Century.

Advertisements