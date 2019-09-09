BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – Several rockets were allegedly fired into Israeli territory from Damascus this morning, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said moments ago.

According to the IDF, pro-Iranian fighters, working with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force, fired the rockets into the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights region.

No further details were released.

A source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) denied these claims, saying that no such attack was carried out from Damascus.

In the past, the Israeli Armed Forces have carried out retaliatory attacks against the Syrian Arab Army, even if they were not responsible for the strikes.

