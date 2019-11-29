BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – The spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces announced on Friday that the Houthi (Ansarallah) forces shot down a Saudi coalition helicopter.

According to the statement, Houthi forces shot down the Saudi Apache Helicopter using a surface-to-air missile along the Saudi-Yemeni border.

They would add that the Saudi chopper was specifically shot down in the Al-Majazah area near Saudi Arabia’s Asir Province.

The Saudi Coalition has yet to comment on these claims from the Yemeni Armed Forces.

