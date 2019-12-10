BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Ansarallah Movement (Houthis) announced this afternoon that their forces had shot down an enemy aircraft over the northern region of Yemen.
According to Al-Masirah TV, the Ansarallah forces said that “their air defenses shot down a coalition reconnaissance plane while it was flying over the Kassara area of the Qatf District, east of Sa’ada and adjacent to the Najran sector in southwestern Saudi Arabia.”
The channel did not give details about the operation.
This is the third enemy aircraft that has been shot down by Ansarallah forces in the past week.
The Ansarallah forces have carried out repeated attacks with drones, ballistic missiles, and booby-trapped boats against the Saudi and Yemeni government forces inside Yemen and in the territory of Saudi Arabia.
