BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The home of the Sadrist Movement’s leader, Muqtada Al-Sadr, in Najaf, Iraq was targeted by a unknown drone, the organization announced on Saturday.
Saleh Muhammad al-Iraqi, who is close to al-Sadr, confirmed in a statement that the home of Al-Sadr was targeted “in response to orders issued by al-Sadr” to protect protesters in Baghdad.
He added: “The important thing is to protect the demonstrators and their security, and what is also important is the safety of the country and the love of the country.”
No group has claimed responsibility for this attack.
Iraqi sources said yesterday that the “Peace Brigades” (Saraya Al-Salaam) of the Sadrist Movement went to Tahrir Square in central Baghdad in order to protect the demonstrators.
The sources added, quoting Al-Sadr’s office, that two of Al-Sadr’s associates from Al-Qaba’at Al-Zariq were killed in the attacks that targeted protesters in Tahrir Square on Friday night..
