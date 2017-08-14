BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:15 A.M.) – Minutes ago, Jaysh Al-Islam announced the death of one of its highest ranking commanders in the East Ghouta after what appears to be a targeted assassination carried out by a rival Islamist group.

According to local opposition activists, Rida Al-Hariri was killed by an IED that was detonated while he was in a vehicle tonight.

Al-Hariri was considered one of the highest ranking commanders of Jaysh Al-Islam and the leader of their 6th Brigade in the East Ghouta region.

The death of this Jaysh Al-Islam commander comes just hours after the Islamist group and their former allies from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Faylaq Al-Rahman engaged in a new round of infighting in the East Ghouta.