BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – Hezbollah has begun their assault on Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s last positions in the ‘Arsal Barrens tonight, following several hours of nonstop shelling and airstrikes.

The Hezbollah units stormed the Wadi Humayd area of the ‘Arsal Barrens tonight, hitting the enemy defenses with a powerful attack that is meant to force HTS to withdraw from the hilltops they occupy nearby.

Once the hilltops are secured by Hezbollah, they will have fire control over the area, which means Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham will either have to negotiate a surrender or fight to the death in the ‘Arsal Barrens.

Meanwhile, north of ‘Arsal, the Lebanese Army has setup new military posts in the Qa’a Barrens, as they prepare to launch their long-awaited offensive to clear the northwestern portion of the Qalamoun Mountains.

