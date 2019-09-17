BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:35 P.M.) – Heavy clashes broke out between two Turkish-backed militant factions in the Afrin region of Aleppo on Tuesday, local activists reported this afternoon.

According to the reports, one militant faction from Deir Ezzor and another from the East Ghouta began clashing in Afrin for unknown reasons.

This latest infighting has resulted in the death of one militant and a few injuries among the Turkish-backed factions.

The Turkish-backed Euphrates Shield forces captured the Afrin region in northern Aleppo in March 2018; this came after a two-month-long operation to expel the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG).

The operation led to the displacement of thousands of residents of Afrin to neighboring governorates in order evade the Turkish-backed militants.

Since the capture of Afrin by the militant forces, many areas have been looted and several arrests have been made of residents .

Advertisements