BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 A.M.) – A number of explosions were heard near the Baghdad International Airport this morning amid reports of a new missile attack.

According to the reports, the missiles landed in and around the Baghdad International Airport, which prompted the military to raise its alert levels.

The missile attack at the Baghdad Airport was captured on film this morning, with some observers commenting on the number of projectiles that targeted the site.

WATCH: ALLEGED Video of #Baghdad international airport bombing. We don’t believe it’s correct, but if it is, that’s way more than 3 Missiles. (Working on confirmation) pic.twitter.com/aPCuio5Wge — AS-Source News / MILITARY〽️ (@ASBMilitary) May 6, 2020

Since the missile attack, the air forces of Iraq and the U.S.-led Coalition have been active over the Baghdad Governorate, with reports indicating that these warplanes are flying at a low altitude.

This morning’s attack marks the first time in several weeks that missiles have targeted a site in the Baghdad Governorate.

No group has claimed responsibility for this attack.

