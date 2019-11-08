BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – Heavy clashes broke out this evening between the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and jihadist rebels at the southern axis of Kabani in northeastern Latakia.
Syrian Army troops, led by the 4th Armored Division, are attempting to advance at the northern slope of the Zuwayqat Mountains, despite heavy resistance from the jihadist rebel forces.
The last hills at the Zuwayqat Mountains are incredibly difficult to capture because of the wide open terrain that requires the Syrian Army troops to push into the area without any cover.
This area, specifically, has been a thorn in the Syrian Army’s side because they are unable to get their heavy armory into this mountainous area, so the infantry units are forced to launch attacks at night in order to use the darkness to cover their movements.
