BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:15 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Turkish-backed militants are engaged in a fierce battle this evening in the northwestern countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

According to a military source near the battlefield, the Turkish-backed militants attacked the Syrian Arab Army’s positions at the towns of Umm Ashba and Bab Al-Khayr, resulting in heavy clashes for control of this area.

The source said the Syrian Arab Army has mostly fended off the militant attack; however, the military will likely respond to these latest provocations this time, as this third time in five days that the so-called “Syrian National Army” has attacked their forces.

This latest attack by the militants comes just hours after the Syrian Arab Army reached the Turkish border from the eastern countryside of Ras Al-‘Ayn.

The Syrian Army has recently increased presence along the Turkish border to prevent the militants from land grabbing and expanding their territorial influence in northeastern Syria.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Jihadist rebels allegedly attacked by cruise missiles in southwest Aleppo

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

La única solución que SDF pase a formar parte del ejercito Sirio, así Erdogan no tendrá justificación para atacar, ele ejercito Sirio requiere de mas hombres.
Una ves mas Rusia permite que el gobierno Turco ataque pero no deja que el ejercito Sirio responda, a que juega Putín?.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-28 04:21