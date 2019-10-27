BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:15 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Turkish-backed militants are engaged in a fierce battle this evening in the northwestern countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

According to a military source near the battlefield, the Turkish-backed militants attacked the Syrian Arab Army’s positions at the towns of Umm Ashba and Bab Al-Khayr, resulting in heavy clashes for control of this area.

The source said the Syrian Arab Army has mostly fended off the militant attack; however, the military will likely respond to these latest provocations this time, as this third time in five days that the so-called “Syrian National Army” has attacked their forces.

This latest attack by the militants comes just hours after the Syrian Arab Army reached the Turkish border from the eastern countryside of Ras Al-‘Ayn.

The Syrian Army has recently increased presence along the Turkish border to prevent the militants from land grabbing and expanding their territorial influence in northeastern Syria.

Advertisements