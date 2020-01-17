BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 A.M.) – At approximately midnight, heavy clashes were reported between the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and jihadist rebels near the Great Prophet Mosque in the Al-Zahra’a Association Quarter, which is located in western Aleppo.

According to reports, heavy gunfire was exchanged between the Syrian Army and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS); this was followed by a barrage of artillery and missiles from both sides.

At the same time, the Syrian and Russian air forces unleashed a number of airstrikes over the southern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate, as their warplanes targeted sites belonging to both Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkish-backed militants.

This latest string of violence in this governorate began earlier this week when the Syrian Arab Army began amassing their forces around western and southern Aleppo.

