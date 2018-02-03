BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:50 P.M.) – The Islamist rebels released video this afternoon that confirmed the death of the Russian pilot that was shot down over the Idlib countryside.

In the video, several Islamists head towards the pilot’s body in the Idlib countryside and as they encounter the fallen airman, they yell insults at him.

The group claiming to have shot down the Russian Su-25 jet was the Islamist group, Jaysh Al-Nasr, which is a group that was formerly armed by the U.S. military.

Below is the video that was released by the Islamist rebels that shows the dead Russian pilot – viewer discretion is advised:

Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

hestroy
Let's hope all these apes will be dead soon. Fucking beasts.

Wouldn't want to be anti-air missiles. This will force Russia to switch tactics, meaning massive volleys of cruise missiles.

Putin
Rebels will switch tactics with guerilla warfare and thousands of sviebd, manpads and tows to kill all russians in syria

Muslim
They killed the pilot on the ground since in another video it showed the pilot coming down with parachutt

