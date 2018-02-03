BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:50 P.M.) – The Islamist rebels released video this afternoon that confirmed the death of the Russian pilot that was shot down over the Idlib countryside.

In the video, several Islamists head towards the pilot’s body in the Idlib countryside and as they encounter the fallen airman, they yell insults at him.

The group claiming to have shot down the Russian Su-25 jet was the Islamist group, Jaysh Al-Nasr, which is a group that was formerly armed by the U.S. military.

Below is the video that was released by the Islamist rebels that shows the dead Russian pilot – viewer discretion is advised: