BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – The first buses have arrived in the northern Homs countryside to evacuate the militants that agreed to leave this pocket for northern Syria.
Per the agreement with the Russian military police and Syrian Arab Army (SAA), the rebel forces have surrendered their medium and heavy weapons prior to their departure today.
Initially, the rebels were supposed to depart from the towns of Al-Rastan and Talbiseh over the weekend; however, the evacuation was delayed due to the lack of buses available.
The rebel forces are scheduled to depart from northern Homs in the coming hours.
Many rebels have also refused to leave this large pocket in northern Homs, which will ultimately leave the government no choice but to launch an offensive.
