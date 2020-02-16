BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:10 P.M.) – The final battle for Aleppo city is under way after the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) secured the western countryside of the provincial capital.
According to a field source in Aleppo city, the Syrian Army has captured most of the Al-Zahra’a Association Quarter, along with a number of other sites in the northwestern part of the city.
The Syrian Army has also captured Al-Houta, Qayloun, Al-Finar, Arab Union College, Electrical College, March School, Mujinah, and Bashqatin.
The source said the Syrian Army is now attacking the Layramoun sector, which is one of the last remaining areas under the control of the jihadist rebels in the provincial capital.
The battle for the city of Aleppo began in 2012 and has lasted for nearly eight years; it is likely to conclude in the next 24-48 hours, as the Syrian Army sweeps through the last remaining areas, including Kafr Hamra.
